Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

VIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Melius Research began coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get Viking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Viking Price Performance

Viking Company Profile

VIK stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.