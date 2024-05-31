REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 1.7 %

RGNX opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,120. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

