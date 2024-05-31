Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.60. 4,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

