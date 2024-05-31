Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Ezra Beyman Acquires 186,000 Shares

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) CEO Ezra Beyman bought 186,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,049.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Global Group Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI opened at $0.26 on Friday. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.