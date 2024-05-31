Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

EverQuote stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $844.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $180,071.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,833,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,295,677.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,833,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,295,677.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,100,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

