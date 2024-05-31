Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

