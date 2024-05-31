Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 26,189 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 3.5 %

T traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 67,593,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,269,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

