Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 1,537 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $338.84. 8,319,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.04. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.