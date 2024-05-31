Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Invests $2.39 Million in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $59.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

