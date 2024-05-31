Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

CVX stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,332,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $299.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

