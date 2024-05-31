Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 118,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.56. 102,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,634. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

