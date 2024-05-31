Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $442.04 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,352.22 or 0.99998482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00115751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00190475 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $572.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.