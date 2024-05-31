RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 164.9% in May

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OPP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
