RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 164.9% in May

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

