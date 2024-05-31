Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

