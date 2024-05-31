Robert W. Baird Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE GPS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.