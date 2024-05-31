Robert W. Baird Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,660,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.