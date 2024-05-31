Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Patricia H. Mueller Sells 941 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 59.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,913,000 after purchasing an additional 172,736 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

