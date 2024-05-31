Roundview Capital LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

