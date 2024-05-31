Roundview Capital LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after acquiring an additional 474,819 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

