Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.0 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

