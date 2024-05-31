Roundview Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.7 %

VLTO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.92. 55,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

