Roundview Capital LLC Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

