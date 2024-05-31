Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $11.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

