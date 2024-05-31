Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.77. 2,730,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,392. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.11 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.