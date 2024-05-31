Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$161.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$154.00 to C$161.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:RY traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$147.34. 1,203,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,962. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

