Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,791 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,697,272.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $73,332.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,909 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $66,239.89.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,761 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $274,847.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,443. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIO. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.