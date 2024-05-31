Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
