Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Sells C$27,400.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 4,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$27,400.00.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on STC

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.