Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 512.7 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance
Shares of SNYYF remained flat at $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
