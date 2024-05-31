Sapphire (SAPP) Tops One Day Volume of $578.61

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $578.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.87 or 0.05585288 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00053064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,767,644,399 coins and its circulating supply is 1,747,249,376 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

