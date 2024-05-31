Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sappi Price Performance

Sappi stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

