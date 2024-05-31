Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SOAGY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $84.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

