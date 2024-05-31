SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Large Volume Increase

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,846,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 5,272,727 shares.The stock last traded at $16.28 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

SentinelOne Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,074.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 192,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 183,454 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

