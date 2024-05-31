ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $13.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.92. 4,300,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

