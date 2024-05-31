ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $637.99 and last traded at $641.22. Approximately 1,236,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,235,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $643.29.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,532 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $742.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.85. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

