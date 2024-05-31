Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.08. 66,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 187,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

