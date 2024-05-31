Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 72.60 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.11 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.14, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
