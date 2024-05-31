Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 72.60 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.11 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.14, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

Featured Articles

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

