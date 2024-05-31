Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Grows By 13.0%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,959. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

