Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 116.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 2.1 %

ACGBY stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $26 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Agricultural Bank of China

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

