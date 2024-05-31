Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Grows By 19.0%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,923. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $259.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

