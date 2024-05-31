Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rises By 100.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlueScope Steel Trading Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

