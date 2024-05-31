Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rises By 100.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlueScope Steel Trading Up 5.1 %
OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $80.90.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
