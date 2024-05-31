Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Decreases By 34.6%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

BHLL stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on BHLL

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.