Short Interest in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Decreases By 44.4%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,260. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $472,344 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter worth $392,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

