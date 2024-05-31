Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Declines By 46.1%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
