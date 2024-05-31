Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Declines By 24.6%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.73. 335,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,112. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $150.51 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.11.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 2,928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

