Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Rises By 91.3%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EUDA Health Trading Up 4.5 %

EUDA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 36,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,721. EUDA Health has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

