Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Increases By 87.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exela Technologies stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies comprises about 0.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELAP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.