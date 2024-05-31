Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Expands By 150.0%

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLADZ remained flat at $25.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

