Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Decreases By 38.7%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 362,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -196.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,715,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

