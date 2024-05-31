Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Increases By 28.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IVREF remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.76.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.